Japan, Canada eye information-sharing pact, citing challenges to world order

The announcement to start negotiations for the pact, which would facilitate intelligence-sharing and promote security ties, was made after a Tokyo meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly.
"Both sides showed a strong expectation of further strengthening bilateral cooperation, including between the Japanese Self-Defence Forces and the Canadian Armed Forces" through the conclusion of the pact, a joint statement said.
"The two ministers shared a strong sense of urgency that Russia's aggression against Ukraine would have serious and enormous repercussions" for the world, and this made Japanese- Canadian cooperation more important than ever.
Japan has sealed similar pacts with other countries including the United States, and is in negotiations with New Zealand.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)