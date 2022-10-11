Japan, Canada eye information-sharing pact, citing challenges to world order

The announcement to start negotiations for the pact, which would facilitate intelligence-sharing and promote security ties, was made after a Tokyo meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly.

"Both sides showed a strong expectation of further strengthening bilateral cooperation, including between the Japanese Self-Defence Forces and the Canadian Armed Forces" through the conclusion of the pact, a joint statement said.

"The two ministers shared a strong sense of urgency that Russia's aggression against Ukraine would have serious and enormous repercussions" for the world, and this made Japanese- Canadian cooperation more important than ever.

Japan has sealed similar pacts with other countries including the United States, and is in negotiations with New Zealand.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)