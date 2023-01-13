Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan Dec core CPI tipped at 41-year-high 4.0%, twice BOJ's 2% target - Reuters poll

01/13/2023 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People make their way at Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices likely rose 4.0% in December, double the Bank of Japan (BOJ)'s 2% target, hitting a fresh 41-year-high, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday, testing the central bank's sustained easy-money policy.

At its first 2023 rate review next week, the BOJ is expected to debate whether further steps are needed to address market distortions after a surprise tweak last month to its policy, which sets some overnight rates below zero and targets the 10-year government bond yield around zero.

Investors tested that policy on Friday, pushing the 10-year yield above the newly set 0.5% top of the BOJ's target band before a wave of emergency bond buying by the central bank reined it back in.

December's nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food items but includes energy, likely rose 4.0% from a year earlier, according to the median estimate of 18 economists.

Core CPI rose 3.7% in November, the highest since the 4.0% recorded in December 1981.

"Energy inflation should have accelerated, led by gas bills," with food prices rising on higher costs of ingredients such as meat, SMBC Nikko Securities analysts said in a note.

Tokyo's core CPI, a leading indicator of nationwide inflation, rose a faster-than-expected 4.0% in December on widening retail price increases, data showed on Tuesday.

The government will release the December nationwide CPI data at 8:30 a.m. on Friday (2330 GMT on Thursday), after the BOJ ends its policy meeting on Wednesday.

Economists in the Reuters poll forecast wholesale inflation accelerating to 9.5% on year in December. Core machinery orders, a leading indicator of business spending, were tipped to fall 0.9% on month in November, the first decrease since September.

A forecast 22.4% on-year rise in imports, outpacing a 10.1% gain in exports, would mean a December trade deficit of 1.6528 trillion yen ($12.84 billion), the 17th month of shortfall.

The wholesale inflation data is due at 8:50 a.m. on Monday (2350 GMT on Sunday), machinery orders at 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday (2350 GMT on Tuesday) and trade at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday (2350 GMT on Wednesday).

($1 = 128.6900 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by William Mallard)

By Kantaro Komiya


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.39% 89.632 Delayed Quote.1.97%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.42% 157.116 Delayed Quote.1.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.34% 96.227 Delayed Quote.1.51%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.70% 139.269 Delayed Quote.1.17%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.52% 182.175 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -1.12% 1.577063 Delayed Quote.2.36%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.37% 82.181 Delayed Quote.0.85%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.48% 128.481 Delayed Quote.0.61%
Latest news "Economy"
05:00aAstraZeneca signs COVID treatment deal with China's Genertec Meheco
RE
04:56aIndia lets banks use face recognition, iris scan for some transactions - sources
RE
04:51aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Banks Gain
DJ
04:47aIndia tribunal allows Jet Airways ownership transfer to consortium-report
RE
04:44aAmhara forces leave northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, army says
RE
04:44aSouth Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus
RE
04:33aSpain's inflation slows, ends 2022 at 5.7%
RE
04:21aGrowing tensions between Asian palm oil producers and the European Union
RE
04:16aExplainer-Why Malaysia is considering a ban on palm oil exports to the European Union
RE
04:12aGerman economy likely stagnated in Q4 - stats office
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Didi on comeback trail after suffering regulatory setbacks
2Tesla cuts prices on electric vehicles for U.S. market
3Analysis-China's rapid reopening brings joy and woe for world markets
4China EV giant BYD debuts at auto show ahead of Japan market entry
5India sets hydrogen, ammonia consumption targets for some industries -g..

HOT NEWS