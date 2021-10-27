Log in
Japan Exchange Group looking to extend Tokyo bourse trading hours
10/27/2021 | 12:24am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Exchange Group Inc said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that it is looking to extend Tokyo bourse trading hours by 30 minutes in latter half of 2024.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
© Reuters 2021
