Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan FY2022 draft budget's spending to hit record $946 bln - Kyodo

11/30/2021 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's draft budget for next fiscal year will likely see total spending exceed a record $946 billion due to rising defense and social welfare costs, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The huge expenditure would follow a massive pandemic-relief spending package funded by this year's supplementary budget, and likely to lead to an increase in debt issuance, Kyodo said.

The government is expected to finalise in late December the budget for the fiscal year beginning in April 2022, and pass it through parliament by March, Kyodo said.

Of the total spending worth 107-trillion-yen ($946 billion) in next fiscal year's budget, defense spending will be increased to around 5.4 trillion yen reflecting Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's focus on boosting national security, Kyodo said.

Tax revenues are expected to exceed 60 trillion yen due to the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, up from 57.4 trillion yen expected in the current year, Kyodo said.

That would still leave the government with a short-fall that would require it to increase debt issuance, the agency reported, citing unidentified government sources.

($1 = 113.1200 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:04aKenya Central Bank Retains Lending Rate at 7.0%
DJ
03:02aEmirates warns Omicron could cause 'significant traumas' for aviation industry
RE
03:01aUK's Micro Focus targets better revenue in two years on turnaround boost
RE
02:58aJapan FY2022 draft budget's spending to hit record $946 bln - Kyodo
RE
02:57aWise revenue grows 33% in H1
RE
02:54aUK's Marston's annual loss widens, but Christmas bookings positive
RE
02:54aReuters next-emirates president says airline plans to have full fleet back in air by next summer
RE
02:54aReuters next-emirates president says next few weeks critical, bookings currently strong
RE
02:54aReuters next-emirates president says plan to redeploy more a380s to be tempered by new variant
RE
02:54aReuters next-emirates president says omicron could cause 'significant traumas' for aviation industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Asia share markets weaken as Moderna CEO warns on Omicron
3Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
4Moderna CEO says vaccines likely less effective against Omicron - FT
5Musk highlights 'supply chain nightmare' in tweet

HOT NEWS