Japan FY2022 draft budget's spending to hit record $946 bln - Kyodo

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's draft budget for next
fiscal year will likely see total spending exceed a record $946
billion due to rising defense and social welfare costs, Kyodo
news agency reported on Tuesday.
The huge expenditure would follow a massive pandemic-relief
spending package funded by this year's supplementary budget, and
likely to lead to an increase in debt issuance, Kyodo said.
The government is expected to finalise in late December the
budget for the fiscal year beginning in April 2022, and pass it
through parliament by March, Kyodo said.
Of the total spending worth 107-trillion-yen ($946 billion)
in next fiscal year's budget, defense spending will be increased
to around 5.4 trillion yen reflecting Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida's focus on boosting national security, Kyodo said.
Tax revenues are expected to exceed 60 trillion yen due to
the economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, up from 57.4
trillion yen expected in the current year, Kyodo said.
That would still leave the government with a short-fall that
would require it to increase debt issuance, the agency reported,
citing unidentified government sources.
($1 = 113.1200 yen)
