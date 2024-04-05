TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 0.5% in February from a year earlier, down for a 12th straight month but better than the median market forecast for a 3.0% decline, government data showed on Friday.

When adjusted for the leap year effect of having one more calendar day on Feb. 29 compared to regular years, household spending fell 2.7% in February year-on-year, according to the government's estimate of the data.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending increased 1.4%, also better than an estimated 0.5% gain. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Himani Sarkar)