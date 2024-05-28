By Megumi Fujikawa

TOKYO--Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday reiterated concerns over the yen's weakness and his pledge to take action if there are excessive moves in the currency market.

"I am strongly concerned about the negative impact of a weak yen," rather than its positive effects, he said in a parliamentary committee. It is desirable for foreign exchange rates to reflect economic fundamentals and move in a stable manner, he added.

Japan hasn't confirmed whether it has intervened to prop up the yen. The Ministry of Finance is scheduled to release monthly results of its currency intervention on Friday.

