Japan Finance Minister: Tokyo will coordinate with other Sri Lanka creditors on debt

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe told Reuters last month that Sri Lanka would ask Japan to invite the main creditor nations to talks on restructuring bilateral debts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said his country was not in talks with Sri Lanka to hold such a meeting.

"We are having various interactions with the Sri Lanka side, but no preparation is going on with Sri Lanka for holding such talks," Hayashi told a regular news conference.

