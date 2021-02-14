Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Health Ministry said on
Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19
vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up
efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the
Summer Olympic Games.
The move had been widely expected after a government panel
recommended approval on Friday, at which point Health Minister
Norihisa Tamura said Japan would give its final approval as soon
as possible.
