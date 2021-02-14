Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

02/14/2021 | 03:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.

The move had been widely expected after a government panel recommended approval on Friday, at which point Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said Japan would give its final approval as soon as possible. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Elaine Lies; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/13IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Staff Completes 2021 Article IV Mission to The Kingdom of Bahrain sitecoreitem
PU
02/13Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
02/13PCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Consumer Price Index During, January, 01/2021
PU
02/13Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
02/13Japan health ministry says approved pfizer's covid-19 vaccine
RE
02/13EU RECOVERY PACKAGE : Council adopts Recovery and Resilience Facility
PU
02/13CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's online advertising market expands in 2020
PU
02/13Sustainable Land and Water Management - P098538
PU
02/13Lao PDR COVID-19 Response Project - P173817
PU
02/13Enhanced Vocational Education and Training Project II - P163018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate not ready this year, CEO says
2U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition
3PFIZER INC. : PFIZER : Japan formally approves its first COVID-19 vaccine
4REALPAGE, INC. : REALPAGE : Sustainable Apartment Living is Paying Off for Apartment Owners
5TELKOM SA SOC LIMITED : TELKOM SOC : Telecoms And Media In Brief | Issue 20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ