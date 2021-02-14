Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Health Ministry said on
Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19
vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up
efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the
Summer Olympic Games.
The move had been widely expected after a government panel
recommended approval on Friday, at which point Health Minister
Norihisa Tamura said Japan would give its final approval as soon
as possible.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations will
begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000
health workers. The government hopes to secure enough supplies
for the whole populace - some 126 million people - by mid-year.
Much of Japan is still under a state of emergency after its
third and most deadly wave of the virus hit late last year.
Cases and fatalities have trended lower in the past couple of
weeks and Tokyo logged just under 400 cases in the capital on
Sunday.
Japan has so far recorded about 410,000 coronavirus cases
nationally and 6,772 deaths. The Olympic Games are due to start
July 23.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Elaine Lies; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)