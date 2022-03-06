Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan Inc feels the heat over Russia ties as rivals shun Moscow

03/06/2022 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Japanese-made liquefied natural gas carrier is anchored near an LNG plant on Sakhalin island near the town of Korsakov

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese firms are under deepening pressure over their ties to Russia and are scrambling to assess their operations, company and government insiders say, after Western rivals halted businesses and condemned Moscow for invading Ukraine.

While environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors have previously targeted Japan Inc for use fossil fuels, scrutiny over Russia could become intense. Executives say privately they are worried about reputational damage, a sign corporate Japan is - however reluctantly - becoming more responsive to pressure on social issues.

Japan's trading houses, commodities giants long seen as quasi-governmental arms integral to Japan's energy supply, have big ties to Russia. Last year Russia was Japan's second-biggest supplier of thermal coal and its fifth-largest of both crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"The energy issue has implications for national and public interest, so it has to be discussed properly with the government," said one trading house insider, who like others spoke on condition of anonymity.

"But we also have to think about our corporate value and about how we explain this to our shareholders. It's a difficult position."

Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp have stakes in the giant Sakhalin-2 LNG project Shell is now exiting. Itochu Corp and Marubeni Corp have invested in the Sakhalin-1 oil project that Exxon Mobil is pulling out of.

Mitsui and Mitsubishi said they would consider the situation, together with the Japanese government and partners. Itochu and Marubeni declined to comment on their plans related to Sakhalin-1.

Japanese firms have largely said they are watching the situation. Those that have halted activity have tended to cite supply-chain disruption rather than human rights.

A senior executive at an automaker said management at his company was holding daily meetings to gauge the impact of financial sanctions and the implication for parts supply.

"We're also discussing reputational risk and how to deal with the news from the point of view of human rights and ESG - of course we're aware of that," said the executive.

"But we can't just immediately decide we're going to pull out because we can't tell how long the Ukraine crisis will continue."

Japanese firms typically do not face the same level of scrutiny from shareholders, customers, regulators and even their own employees that Western companies now confront, said Jana Jevcakova, the international head of ESG at shareholder services firm Morrow Sodali.

"Most Japanese companies still don't have a majority of international institutional investors. Those that do will very shortly, or already are, feel the pressure."

RELIANT ON RUSSIA

A manufacturing executive said his company felt a responsibility to local staff in Russia but was also concerned about the risk of saying nothing.

"Japanese companies have been slow to react. Too slow. And I can't agree with that," he said. "If we keep quiet and just continue manufacturing and selling, we will likely face a risk to our reputation."

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has unveiled steps to help cushion the blow from higher oil prices, but it is unclear what the government will do about broader dependence on Russia. Japan's imports from Russia totalled around $11 billion in 2020.

Government officials say privately Japan cannot just walk away from Russian energy, even as they acknowledge the peril.

"If Japan remains invested in Russia, that itself runs the risk of drawing criticism" should the conflict be prolonged, said an official close to Kishida.

In a moment of rare outspokenness for the leader of a state-owned lender, the head of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation said last week that "it would not be right" for companies to stick to business as usual in Russia.

Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co have stopped exports to Russia, citing logistics issues, with Toyota halting local production.

Nissan, Mazda Motor Corp and Mitsubishi Motors Corp are all likely to stop local production when parts inventories run out, they say. Japan's most prominent companies will likely feel more heat as Western investors themselves pare back ties to Russia.

"We believe good corporate citizenship includes support of governmental sanctions, as well as closing down activities that might fall outside the current sanctions," said Anders Schelde, chief investment officer at Danish pension fund AkademikerPension, which has $21.3 billion of assets under management and $342 million exposure to Japanese equities.

"From a financial point of view this might mean companies suffer short-term losses, but given the long-term stigmatisation of Russia that is likely, the long-term cost will not change much."

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Yuka Obayashi and Maki Shiraki; Additional reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and David Dolan; Editing by William Mallard)

By Yuka Obayashi, Maki Shiraki and Yoshifumi Takemoto


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -7.55% 11 Real-time Quote.-34.90%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 3.76% 84.09 Delayed Quote.37.42%
ITOCHU CORPORATION 0.00% 3883 Delayed Quote.10.38%
KOMATSU LTD. 0.00% 2718 Delayed Quote.0.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 9.21% 128.84 Delayed Quote.41.82%
MARUBENI CORPORATION -0.31% 1291 Delayed Quote.15.32%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -4.14% 811 Delayed Quote.-8.36%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.00% 4038 Delayed Quote.10.57%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.00% 279 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.00% 2989 Delayed Quote.9.75%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -5.51% 496 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 7.44% 634.0018 Delayed Quote.53.81%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 6.23% 234.8535 Delayed Quote.34.48%
SHELL PLC -4.65% 22.255 Real-time Quote.15.25%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -3.72% 8020 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.00% 1974 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.17% 121.7875 Delayed Quote.45.12%
WTI 9.26% 125.64 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59p'THE SHOPS ARE GONE' : How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's Future Retail
RE
05:35pBritain pledges $100 million to help keep Ukrainian state running
RE
05:33p'People's Convoy' trucking protest rolls onto Capital Beltway
RE
05:30pAccounting firms KPMG and PwC to exit Russia
RE
05:20pJapan Inc feels the heat over Russia ties as rivals shun Moscow
RE
04:50pBolshoi Theatre's chief conductor quits after pressure to condemn Ukraine invasion
RE
04:39p'Our children are being killed' -orphans flee Ukraine
RE
04:30pNetflix suspends service in Russia
RE
04:21pPwC Announces Departure From Russia
RE
04:21pPwc- as a result of the russian government’s invasion of ukraine…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Germany to spend $220 billion for industrial transformation by 2026
2'The shops are gone': How Reliance stunned Amazon in battle for India's..
3Russian banks may issue cards with China's UnionPay as Visa, Mastercard..
4Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly th..
5Talk of Russian nuclear escalation is brinkmanship, says UK's Raab

HOT NEWS