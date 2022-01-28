Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan: Japanese government bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, new guidelines and revised forms

01/28/2022 | 05:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japan: Japanese government bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, new guidelines and revised forms
28.01.2022

Clearstream Banking1 would like to inform customers that new guidelines and revised forms have been issued by the National Tax Agency (NTA) for the following J-BIEM (Japanese Bond Income Tax Exemption Scheme) related documents:

  • Application Form;
  • Application Form for Amendment concerning Withholding Tax Exemption;
  • Notification Form for Withholding Tax Exemption on Partnership or Trust;
  • Notification Form for Amendment concerning Withholding Tax Exemption on Partnership or Trust; and
  • Valid ID document.
Impact on customers Customers holding Japanese government bonds, corporate and municipal bonds as intermediary

It is now possible for the QFI (Qualified Foreign Intermediary) to provide and submit J-BIEM tax forms in electronic format, e.g., in PDF (non-editable format) via email instead of submitting in hard copy format. Therefore, signature of the QFI is no longer required on the tax forms and the forms have been revised.

In addition, the valid ID document used by the QFI to conduct KYC (Know Your Customer) for the underlying beneficial owner when collecting the tax forms can be obtained in electronic format.

Customers holding Japanese government bonds, corporate and municipal bonds as proprietary assets

The revised J-BIEM tax forms must be submitted in electronic format, e.g., as a Word document (editable/fillable format) via email. The format does not change compared to the current procedure.

The valid ID document can now be submitted in electronic format instead of submission in hard copy format.

All customers should use the revised J-BIEM tax forms and guidelines for new applications to hold Japanese government bonds, corporate and municipal bonds in Clearstream Banking.

Tax forms that have already been submitted are still valid until their expiry date.

Further information

The Market Taxation Guide - Japan will be updated in due course.

For further information, please contact the Clearstream Banking Tax Help Desk, Clearstream Banking Client Services or your Relationship Officer.

---------------------------------------

1. Clearstream Banking refers collectively to Clearstream Banking S.A., registered office at 42, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B-9248, and Clearstream Banking AG (for Clearstream Banking AG customers using Creation Accounts), registered office at 61, Mergenthalerallee, 65760 Eschborn, Germany and registered in Register B of the Amtsgericht Frankfurt am Main, Germany under number HRB 7500.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Clearstream Banking SA published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
06:01aHenkel CEO says merging units not step towards splitting up firm
RE
06:01aDtac - results for the fourth quarter 2021
AQ
06:01aFinancial Report October - December 2021
AQ
06:01aSouthside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021
GL
06:01aSynchrony Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
PR
06:01aStellantis Announces Early Repayment of 6.3 Billion Credit Facility with Intesa Sanpaolo
GL
06:01aStellantis Announces Early Repayment of 6.3 Billion Credit Facility with Intesa Sanpaolo
GL
06:01aInsulet Announces FDA Clearance of its Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, First Tubeless System with Smartphone Control
BU
06:01aDime Community Bancshares, Inc. Increases Fourth Quarter Net Income Available to Common Stockholders By 925% Year-Over-Year
GL
06:01aDocGo Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Revenue
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
2Europe falls again after brutal week for stock markets
3FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
4LVMH : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
5Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests si..

HOT NEWS