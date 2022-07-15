Log in
Japan June consumer inflation seen above BOJ's target for 3rd month - Reuters poll

07/15/2022 | 12:25am EDT
People wait for change of traffic sign in front of a shop at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer price index for June likely remained above the central bank's 2% inflation target for the third straight month, in a sign of growing pressure on the economy from high commodity costs and a weak yen, a Reuters poll showed.

Other data next week is expected to show imports likely posted a big double-digit gain in June from a year earlier, causing a hefty trade deficit as surging raw material prices and the weakening yen take a toll on the economy.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food costs but includes energy, is expected to climb 2.2% from a year earlier, the fastest rise since March 2015.

The data is expeced on July 22 at 8:30 a.m. (July 21, 2330 GMT), a day after the Bank of Japan ends a policy meeting where it is expected to raise its inflation forecast but maintain ultra-low interest rates to support the tepid economy.

Imports likely jumped 45.7% in June from a year earlier, outpacing a 17.5% year-on-year gain in exports, the poll showed.

"The trade deficit will continue due to high import values caused by high commodity prices and the weak yen," said Kenta Maruyama, economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting. The yen is currently trading at 24-year lows.

The surge in imports likely caused Japan to run a trade deficit of 1.510 trillion yen ($10.86 billion) in June.

The trade data is due on July 21 at 8:50 a.m. (July 20, 2350 GMT).

($1 = 139.0200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
