Japan Kishida vows to debate govt, BOJ roles with new central bank head

BOJ, govt must work together for price stability - Kishida
Kishida calls for dialogue with markets, on BOJ policy outlook
outlook
Opposition leader calls for more flexible BOJ policy
TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida said on Sunday his government and the central bank must
discuss their relationship in guiding economic policy after he
names a new Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor in April.
The remark heightens the chance the government may revise
its a decade-long blueprint with the central bank that focuses
on beating deflation, a move that would lay the groundwork for
an exit from the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.
Asked what kind of person he would choose as BOJ governor,
Kishida said it will be someone "best suited for the job" when
Haruhiko Kuroda's term ends in April.
"The government and the BOJ must work closely together, but
also each play its own role" in achieving price stability and
higher wage growth, Kishida said in a programme on public
broadcaster NHK.
"Under the new BOJ governor, we must discuss the
relationship between the government and the BOJ," said Kishida,
who has authority to choose the central bank head.
The BOJ stunned markets last month by widening the band
around its 10-year bond yield target to address market
distortions caused by its policy, a move investors saw as a
prelude to a future rate hike.
Markets are rife with speculation the BOJ could move further
to phase out Kuroda's massive stimulus by tweaking its yield
control policy under a new central bank governor.
"In guiding monetary policy, policymakers must have a view
on the outlook for the economy. There needs to be careful
communication and dialogue with markets," Kishida said, when
asked whether the BOJ needs to tweak it ultra-loose policy.
Surging raw-material import costs have pushed inflation well
above the BOJ's 2% target in recent months, achieving what
Kuroda's decade-long stimulus efforts had failed to accomplish.
Kuroda has dismissed the chance of a near-term interest rate
hike on the view the BOJ must keep supporting the economy until
the current cost-push inflation turns into a demand-driven one
accompanied by higher wages.
But his remarks have failed to tame market expectations of a
near-term tweak to the BOJ's ultra-loose policy, which is blamed
by critics for crushing bank margins, distorting bond market
pricing and fuelling a yen plunge that pushed up import costs.
"The BOJ must revise its extraordinary monetary easing,"
which has caused pain on households and companies by triggering
a sharp yen fall, Kenta Izumi, leader of main opposition the
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said on Sunday.
"While communicating closely with markets, the BOJ needs to
make its policy more flexible with an eye on an eventual
normalisation of monetary policy," he told the NHK programme.
Core consumer prices in November rose 3.7% from a year
earlier, and analysts expect inflation to remain above the 2%
target in coming months, as companies continue to pass on higher
costs to households. Wage rises have lagged well behind
inflation, with nominal pay up just 0.5% in November from a year
earlier.
The BOJ will likely upgrade its inflation forecasts at a
rate review this month, sources have told Reuters, underscoring
its conviction that robust domestic demand will keep inflation
sustainably around its 2% target in coming years.
