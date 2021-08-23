Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan LDP heavyweight Nikai says he supports PM Suga's re-appointment

08/23/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai said on Tuesday there was no change to his stance of supporting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's re-appointment as head of the party.

Suga has said he would run in the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race to seek another term as head of the ruling party. Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is also likely to run in the race, which is seen taking place next month, according to the Sankei newspaper. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20aRISKS AND REWARDS : How to bet big on yourself
RE
12:15aIndonesia unveils $30.5 billion bond sale scheme with central bank for 2021, 2022
RE
08/23Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease
RE
08/23Chinese automaker Changan aims to sell 3 million cars annually in 2025
RE
08/23China's overnight repo rises to 2-month high on liquidity tightness
RE
08/23RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on August 23, 2021
PU
08/23With holidays around the corner, Walmart starts last mile delivery service
RE
08/23Kazakhstan drafts 2022 budget with deficit at 3.3% of GDP
RE
08/23China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
RE
08/23Corn prices rise from 6-week low, declining U.S. crop condition supports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
3Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
4Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
5MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD : Indian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval

HOT NEWS