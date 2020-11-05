Japan LDP lawmaker says extra budget of 30 trln yen reasonable - Jiji

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker for Japan's
ruling party said a new extra budget of around 30 trillion yen
($290.05 billion) would be reasonable, Jiji news agency reported
on Friday.
The reported remarks by Hiroshige Seko, member of the
Liberal Democratic Party, follow comments by other policymakers
on the need for a third extra budget to deal with the impact of
the coronavirus.
Japan has already announced $2.2 trillion across two
stimulus packages to respond to the coronavirus pandemic,
including cash payments to households and small business loans.
($1 = 103.4300 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)