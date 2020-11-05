Japan LDP lawmaker says extra budget of 30 trln yen reasonable - Jiji

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker for Japan's ruling party said a new extra budget of around 30 trillion yen ($290.05 billion) would be reasonable, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

The reported remarks by Hiroshige Seko, member of the Liberal Democratic Party, follow comments by other policymakers on the need for a third extra budget to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

Japan has already announced $2.2 trillion across two stimulus packages to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including cash payments to households and small business loans. ($1 = 103.4300 yen)