Japan LDP lawmaker says extra budget of 30 trln yen reasonable - Jiji

11/05/2020 | 11:57pm EST

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A senior lawmaker for Japan's ruling party said a new extra budget of around 30 trillion yen ($290.05 billion) would be reasonable, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

The reported remarks by Hiroshige Seko, member of the Liberal Democratic Party, follow comments by other policymakers on the need for a third extra budget to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

Japan has already announced $2.2 trillion across two stimulus packages to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including cash payments to households and small business loans. ($1 = 103.4300 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


