Japan MOF to seek $275 bln for debt servicing for FY2022/23 - draft

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance is set
to seek about $275 billion in debt servicing for the fiscal year
from next April, up for a fourth consecutive year on a
budget-request basis, a ministry draft reviewed by Reuters
showed.
The budget request for debt redemption and interest payments
would total 30.2362 trillion yen, marking a 27.3% increase from
the current fiscal year ending in March, according to the draft,
which was confirmed by two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter.
It would exceed 30 trillion yen on initial budget basis for
the first time, highlighting a struggle for the heavily indebted
government to finance growing debt that is more than twice the
size of Japan's $4.9 trillion economy.
Ministries and government offices are due to submit budget
requests for the next fiscal year by the end of this month.
The requests will be scrutinized by the finance ministry
when it compiles a draft budget plan for fiscal 2022/23. That is
usually done in late December.
The government has not yet compiled an extra stimulus budget
in the current fiscal year.
But lawmakers of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's Liberal
Democratic Party have stepped up calls for a relief package to
support the economy amid the coronavirus crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-seeks-state-emergency-expansion-8-more-prefectures-minister-2021-08-24.
Ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai, who held talks
with Suga https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-pm-ruling-party-executive-hold-talks-party-leadership-race-2021-08-25
on an upcoming party leadership vote earlier on Wednesday, said
last month https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-govt-should-consider-273-bln-extra-budget-ruling-party-heavyweight-says-2021-07-08
an extra budget of around 30 trillion yen is needed.
($1 = 109.7700 yen)
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Daniel Leussink;
Editing by Kim Coghill)