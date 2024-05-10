TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 1.2% in March from a year earlier, down for a 13th straight month, government data showed on Friday.

That was better than the median market forecast for a 2.4% decline.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending increased 1.2%, versus an estimated 0.3% drop.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, click here: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.html (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar)