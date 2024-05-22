TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 2.9% in March from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, beating economists' median estimates for a 2.2% fall.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series seen as a key gauge of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 2.7%, versus an expected rise of 2.3%.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will fall 1.6% this quarter, following a 4.4% increase in January-March.

To view the full table, click on the Cabinet Office website:

http://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/2024/2403juchu-e.html (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)