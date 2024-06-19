TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japanese exports rose 13.5% year-on-year in May, up for a sixth straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed on Wednesday.

The rise in shipments was broadly in line with a 13.0% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Imports grew 9.5% in May from a year earlier, versus a 10.4% increase expected by economists, swinging the trade balance into a deficit of 1.22 trillion yen, the data showed. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)