TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate in May was unchanged at 2.6% from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with economists' median forecast for 2.6%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.24 in May from 1.26 in April, separate labour ministry data showed. The median forecast was for 1.26, which means that 126 jobs were available for 100 job-seekers.

