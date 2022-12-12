Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in China chip curbs - Bloomberg News

12/12/2022 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Biden's virtual meeting with business and labor leaders about the Chips Act in Washington

(Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the United States in tightening controls over the export of advanced chip-making machinery to China, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In October, the Biden administration published a series of curbs aimed at stopping the export of chip-making technology and certain chips made through U.S. equipment anywhere in the world to China.

Apart from some U.S. gear suppliers, Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV were the two critical players needed to make the sanctions effective, making their governments' adoption of the curbs a key milestone, the report said.

The new curbs may be announced in the coming weeks, it added.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as Netherlands' foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASML HOLDING N.V. -1.30% 569.8 Real-time Quote.-18.31%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -0.98% 45250 Delayed Quote.-31.05%
Latest news "Economy"
11:15aColombia's central bank set for December rate hike, under pressure for more
RE
11:08aAmericans said in November they're expecting inflation pressures to wane
RE
11:07aKeystone pipeline timetable for restart unclear; traders worry about supply
RE
11:05aLockerbie bombing suspect to appear in U.S. court
RE
11:04aBritain's Home REIT auditor to review Viceroy allegations
RE
11:03aUK cannot take foreign bond buyers for granted: Treasury official
RE
11:00aGoldman Sachs says China's reopening could lift oil by 15/bbl
RE
10:54aFTX's Sam Bankman-Fried says he will testify remotely at upcoming congressional hearing
RE
10:53aSiemens Energy looking for investors, considering SWFs - Handelsblatt
RE
10:52aJapan, Netherlands to join U.S. in China chip curbs - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus
2Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -source..
3LOREAL : RBC lowers to Sell rating
4Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billio..
5Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of central banks, U.S. data

HOT NEWS