Japan PM Kishida: Premature to say if govt-BOJ statement will be revised

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida said on Monday it was premature to state now whether the
government and the central bank could revise a decade-old joint
statement that commits the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to achieve its 2%
inflation target at the earliest date possible.
"It's something for after the new Bank of Japan governor is
decided," Kishida said in a seminar, on whether the government
could initiate a revision of the statement.
As prime minister, Kishida has the power to decide a new BOJ
governor, who will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda when his
second, five-year term ends in April next year.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)