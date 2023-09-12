TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering retaining Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki in his current post in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle, Kyodo reported on Tuesday.

Kishida is set to reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday amid falling approval ratings. He has decided to keep Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno in his current post, the Yomiuri newspaper reported earlier.

Suzuki, Japan's finance minister since October 2021, has recently made verbal warnings against currency market volatility, as the yen hit a 10-month low against the dollar last week. (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)