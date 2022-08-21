Log in
News: Latest News
Japan PM Kishida infected with COVID, recuperating - govt

08/21/2022 | 05:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: PM Fumio Kishida's news conference

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday.

Kishida, just returned from week-long vacation, was due to restart work on Monday.

He developed a cough and fever on Saturday, and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet spokesperson said.

Japan has endured a record resurgence in coronavirus infections, hitting businesses in the world's third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
