Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says

01/05/2023 | 09:40pm EST
Tokyo Stock Exchange holds a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine, the government's top spokesperson said on Friday.

The invitation was given by the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan's ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

"Japan stands with the citizens of Ukraine ... and takes appropriate steps as this year's G7 chair," Matsuno said, referring to the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Next week, Kishida is set to visit G7 member countries including France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States, a key diplomatic tour before Japan hosts the annual G7 summit in May in Hiroshima.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2023
