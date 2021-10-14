Japan PM Kishida launches flagship panel to look into wealth redistribution

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida launched a flagship council on Friday to work out a
strategy to tackle wealth disparities and redistribute wealth to
households, in what he describes as a "new form of capitalism."
The move is a crucial part of Kishida's economic policy that
combines the pro-growth policies of former premier Shinzo Abe's
"Abenomics" stimulus measures and efforts to more directly shift
wealth from companies to households.
It also came in the wake of Kishida's decision on Thursday
to dissolve parliament and set the stage for an election where
fixing the pandemic-hit economy will be the focus.
"In order to achieve strong economic growth, it's not enough
to rely just on market competition. That won't deliver the
fruits of growth to the broader population," Kishida told a news
conference on Thursday, calling for the need for stronger
government-driven steps to distribute more wealth to households.
The panel will hold its first meeting later this month and
aim to come up with interim proposals by year-end so they can be
reflected in tax reform discussions for next fiscal year,
Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa told reporters on Friday.
Headed by Kishida, the panel consists of cabinet ministers
and 15 private-sector members including academics and
representatives from business lobbies, labour organisation and
private companies.
It replaces the government's council on growth strategy,
which helped lay out plans for implementing the policy priorites
of Kishida's predecessor Yoshihide Suga such as promoting
digitalisation.
(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Daniel Leussink; Editing by
Kim Coghill)