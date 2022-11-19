Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan PM Kishida plans to sack internal affairs minister Terada, Yomiuri reports

11/19/2022 | 08:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japan's Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Minoru Terada arrives at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to sack internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday, the third cabinet minister to leave in under a month in a fresh blow for Kishida's battered support ratings.

Kishida made the decision to oust Terada on Saturday given increasing pressure within his party to lessen the impact on the upcoming parliament session on the second fiscal year 2023/24 extra budget and will discuss the procedures with aides on Sunday, Yomiuri said.

Terada has come under fire for several funding scandals and has acknowledged that one of his support groups had submitted a funding documentation ostensibly signed by a dead person, and calls have risen for his departure ahead of budget deliberations set to start this week.

His departure could further weaken Kishida, whose support ratings have remained stuck below 30% in some recent opinion polls, a level that may make it difficult for him to carry out his political agenda.

Kishida told a news conference in Bangkok on Saturday he would make a decision on Terada as needed, adding "cabinet ministers must fulfill their obligations to explain."

After leading his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to an election victory in July, Kishida had been widely expected to enjoy a "golden three years" with no national elections required to take place until 2025.

But his ratings have taken a beating after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed deep and longstanding ties between LDP members and the Unification Church, a group some critics call a cult.

The suspected killer has said his mother was bankrupted by the church and has blamed Abe for promoting it. The LDP has acknowledged many lawmakers have ties to the church but that there is no organisational link to the party.

A vast majority of voters also disapproved of Kishida's decision to hold a state funeral for Abe, which took place at the end of September.

Economic revitalisation minister Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned on Oct. 24 due to his ties to the religious group, and Kishida came under fire for what voters saw as his delayed and clumsy handling of the situation.

Further damage came from the resignation of justice minister Yasuhiro Hanashi last week for comments seen as making light of his work responsibilities, specifically signing off on executions.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:35aChina says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
RE
01:11aExplainer-Why U.S. seeks closer security cooperation with the Philippines
RE
01:09aWhat are people saying about the COP27 deal?
RE
01:08aWith Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations
RE
12:57aUS VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region
RE
12:40aChina's coal imports from Russia fall in Oct on rail jam, weak demand
RE
12:20aCOP27 deal doesn't go far enough, says EU's Timmermans
RE
12:20aCop27 - eu climate policy chief timmermans: urges countries to a…
RE
12:19aNew Zealand defence minister visits Ukraine, reaffirms support
RE
12:18aCop27 - eu climate policy chief timmermans: some are afraid of t…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine power supplies are under control, no need to panic -ministry
2China says open to meeting with U.S. defence secretary
3Michael Bloomberg apologises for Boris Johnson speech criticising China
4Musk's Twitter poll showing narrow majority want Trump reinstated
5Dar Al Aman for Islamic Finance : Trading (DAIF) 2022 11 20

HOT NEWS