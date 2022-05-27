Japan PM Kishida says debate on capital gains tax still on

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida said on Friday his government and ruling coalition
continued to debate capital gains tax as "one of the issues,"
keeping alive an idea once apparently shelved amid a backlash
from investors worried over market effects.
When pressed by a lawmaker for comment, Kishida told the
parliament that the debate had "never ended."
"Ruling party tax panels are continuing to debate, and I
hope we reach a conclusion out of the debate," the prime
minister said.
After taking office last year, Kishida proposed a review
that would consider the merits of a capital gains tax. But the
possibility appeared to be set aside when investors objected to
its potential effect on the stock market.
He proposed a tax review as part of broader agenda aimed at
generating economic growth and wealth redistribution.
But on Friday he said the debate merely had moved to the
background as his government had prioritized boosting wages,
assets and incomes to achieve a virtuous cycle for growth.
(Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Bradley Perrett)