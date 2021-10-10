Japan PM Kishida says has no plan to alter capital-gains, dividend taxes

* PM called review on such taxes "one option" to fix wealth
gap
* New stance on the taxes indicates concern on jittery
markets
* LDP election campaign draft plan does not mention review
of such
taxes
TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio
Kishida, said on Sunday he won't seek to change the country's
taxes on capital gains and dividends for now as he intends to
pursue other steps for better wealth distribution, such as
raising wages of medical workers.
Kishida, who has vowed to rectify wealth disparities, had
previously said reviewing those taxes would be an option in
addressing income gaps.
The premier's new stance indicates his concern about jitters
in the stock market caused by the prospects of higher tax
levies.
Kishida took the top job in the world's third-largest
economy on Monday, replacing Yoshihide Suga, who had seen his
support undermined by surging COVID-19 infections.
"I have no plan to touch the financial income tax for the
time being ... There are many other things to tackle first,"
Kishida told a news program on commercial broadcaster Fuji
Television Network.
"Misunderstanding is spreading that I may do it soon. That
will give unnecessary worry to people concerned, if not
dispelled firmly."
Some investors have expressed concern that the new premier
may press ahead with capital-gains tax hikes, signaling a
turnaround from investor friendly economic policies pursued by
Japan's longest-serving premier, Shinzo Abe, from 2013 to 2020.
Some analysts had called for raising Japan's tax levied on
investment income from the current 20% to raise more from the
rich and fund steps to support low-income households.
Others were skeptical about the impact such tax hikes may
have on correcting wealth disparities.
Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) made no
mention of reviewing taxes on capital gains and dividends in its
campaign platform for the Oct. 31 general elections, a draft
obtained by Reuters showed.
Investors had been concerned about any negative impact a
higher tax rate on capital gains and dividends could have on
stock markets, which could cool local investment and drive away
foreigners.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average has declined 7%
since Kishida won the LDP leadership election late last month.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)