Japan PM Kishida: ties with Australia have reached a new level

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida said on Saturday he and his Australian counterpart,
Anthony Albanese, agreed ties between the two U.S. allies had
reached a new level given their close cooperation in security,
energy and natural resources.
"As one of the biggest achievements of this visit, I and
Anthony signed a new joint declaration on security cooperation,"
Kishida told a news conference in Perth.
"That will be a compass that shows the direction of
bilateral security and defence cooperation for the next 10
years."
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)