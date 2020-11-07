Japan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden for election

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide
Suga congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday for winning the U.S.
presidential election, saying he looked forward to working with
the new administration to further strengthen the alliance
between the two countries.
"Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris," Suga
wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to working with you to further
strengthen the Japan-U.S. Alliance and ensure peace, freedom and
prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."
(Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)