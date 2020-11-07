Log in
Japan PM Suga congratulates Joe Biden for election

11/07/2020 | 05:29pm EST

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated Joe Biden on Sunday for winning the U.S. presidential election, saying he looked forward to working with the new administration to further strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

"Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris," Suga wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. Alliance and ensure peace, freedom and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond." (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

