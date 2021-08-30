Japan PM Suga's ratings hit record lows as party leader race looms

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Public support for Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihide Suga hit record lows, polls for two major
newspapers showed on Monday, turning up the heat on the
unpopular premier less than a month before he faces a challenge
as leader of the ruling party.
Suga failed to capitalise on delivering the Olympics for the
nation stricken by COVID-19, as a fresh wave of infections has
forced the government to declare a fourth state of emergency in
Tokyo and most urban areas amid a sluggish vaccination rollout.
The Mainichi newspaper poll showed public support for Suga
slid below 30% for the first time, to stand at a dismal 26%. The
Nikkei daily put his ratings at 34%, in line with a record low
hit in its survey last month.
One of the polls also showed that Suga's possible rivals for
the top job, such as Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono,
who is leading Japan's vaccination push, and former defence
minister Shigeru Ishiba, were more popular with the public.
The 72-year-old prime minister also faced rare criticism
from writer Haruki Murakami, who said that if the premier was
able to see the way out of the pandemic, "He must have very good
eyesight for his age."
In a radio appearance on Sunday, the author of the 1987
novel, 'Norwegian Wood', said, "I'm the same age as Suga, and I
don't see a way out.
"That man has ears that don't hear much, but his eyes are
exceptionally strong. Or perhaps he just sees what he wants to
see."
The comments were among the most trending topics on Japanese
Twitter. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not comment
on the statements at his regular morning news conference.
Both Kono and Ishiba, who have yet to declare if they will
run in the Sept. 29 contest, were backed by 16% of respondents
when asked by the Nikkei who would be the best as the new leader
of Suga's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
Suga, who has said he would fight to stay in his post, came
in fourth at 11%, two points behind the low-key former foreign
minister Fumio Kishida, 64, who declared his candidacy https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-suga-faces-likely-challenge-sept-29-party-poll-2021-08-25
in a policy speech on Thursday.
The winner is virtually assured of being prime minister
because of the LDP's majority in parliament's lower house.
Popularity ratings are being closely watched because the new
chief must lead the party to a general election by Nov. 28, but
which is expected earlier.
Unlike last year, grassroots LDP members will vote along
with its members of parliament, which could make the outcome
harder to predict. And novice MPs, fearful of losing their
seats, may be wary of following their elders' orders.
The LDP-led coalition is not expected to lose its majority
in the powerful lower house, but forecasts suggest that Suga's
party could lose the majority it holds on its own, an outcome
that would weaken whoever is leading the LDP.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)