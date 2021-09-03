Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister
Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the
nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon
News Network reported on Saturday.
Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential
candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day after
that he was stepping down, ending a one-year term as prime
minister that has seen his support crumble as COVID-19 surged.
Hours after Suga's announcement, broadcaster TBS reported,
without citing sources, that Kono intended to run for head of
the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Kono told reporters only
that he wanted to consult party colleagues before deciding.
Suga is expected to stay on until his successor is chosen in
the party election scheduled for Sept. 29. The LDP leader will
become prime minister given the party's majority in parliament.
A former foreign and defence minister, Kono, 58, is popular
among young voters after building support through Twitter, where
he has 2.3 million followers - a rarity in Japanese politics,
which is dominated by older men less adept with social media.
Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida has already thrown his
hat in the ring, while several others have voiced interest.
With no clear front-runner, the stance of Suga's predecessor
Shinzo Abe will be closely watched, given his influence inside
the two largest factions of the LDP and among conservative MPs,
analysts say.
Abe, who stepped down citing ill health last September after
a record eight-year term, had publicly backed Suga's reelection.
With Suga out, Abe now supports former internal affairs minister
Sanae Takaichi, who is close to the former premier, TBS said.
Takaichi, who would be Japan's first female prime minister,
had been seen as struggling to gain the backing of the 20 LDP
lawmakers needed to run in the party race. Abe's support could
boost her chances.
Kishida said on Saturday he would leave the national sales
tax at 10% if elected, reiterating that he would fund a new
economic package worth tens of trillions of yen (hundreds of
billions of dollars) by issuing more government bonds.
"I'm not thinking of touching the sales tax for the time
being," Kishida told a Nippon News Network programme. "We then
must consider Japan's finances from the standpoint of how to
make use of the fruit of economic growth."
Before Abe, Japan had six prime ministers in as many years.
