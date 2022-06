According to Japan's defense ministry, at least one missile had a variable trajectory, which indicates it could manoeuvre to evade missile defences.

In recent weeks, North Korea has test-fired a range of missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). North Korea's last tests were on May 25, when it launched three missiles after U.S. President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.