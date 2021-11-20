Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices

11/20/2021 | 06:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A branch of Cosmo Energy Holdings' Cosmo Oil service station is seen in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is considering releasing oil from its reserves for the first time to curb surging oil prices, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled his readiness to counter oil price hikes following a request from the United States.

However, Japan may struggle to justify such a move, as under its own laws the country can release reserves only at a time of supply constraints or natural disasters, but not to lower prices.

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden, who faces falling approval ratings and higher gasoline prices, has pressed https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/asia-looks-spr-shock-treatment-high-oil-prices-after-us-request-2021-11-18 some of the world's biggest economies to consider releasing oil from their strategic reserves to quell high energy prices.

The requests include asking China for the first time to consider releasing stocks of crude.

"We're proceeding with consideration as to what we can do legally on the premise that Japan will coordinate with the United States and other countries concerned," Kishida told reporters.

"We want to draw a conclusion after thoroughly considering the situation each country faces and what Japan can do."

Japan has tapped its reserves in the past to deal with the fallout of the Gulf War in the early 1990s and the deadly earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday that Tokyo was closely watching the impact of rising oil prices on the world's third-biggest economy.

"While urging oil-producing nations to ramp up oil output, we will strive to stabilise energy markets by coordinating with major consumer nations and international organisations such as IEA (the International Energy Agency)," Matsuno said.

Resource-poor Japan gets the vast majority of its oil from the Middle East. Recent surging oil prices and a weakening yen are driving up the cost of imports, dealing a double blow to a trade-dependent nation.

Kishida's government on Friday unveiled a record $490 billion stimulus plan including measures to counter higher oil prices. It plans to subsidise oil refiners in the hope of capping wholesale gasoline and fuel prices to ease the pain to households and firms from rising oil costs.

"What's important is to urge oil-producing countries to ramp up oil production," Kishida said last month after discussions with cabinet ministers. "We will arrange concrete measures after confirming what industry sectors are being affected."

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard and Clelia Oziel)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aUBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman
RE
06:36aJapan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices
RE
06:27aS.Korea to allow operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Nov. 22
RE
06:04aMINISTRY OF ENERGY OF REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN : Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in energy sector was discussed
PU
04:24aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi urges continuous efforts to promote high-quality BRI development
PU
04:14aMARTIN KLUS AFTER A MEETING WITH HIS ESTONIAN PARTNER : “Slovakia, together with Estonia, supports the European future of our neighbours in the Western Balkans and in the Eastern Partnership.”
PU
04:04aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : EU and UNESCO are Launching a Training for Tourist Guides in Samarkand
PU
04:02aThai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - Finance Minister
RE
04:02aThai economy seen growing 3.5%-4.5% next year, recovery fragile - FinMin
RE
11/19China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas impacted by cyber security incident
2China fines tech giants for failing to report 43 old deals
3Japan PM confirms oil reserves may be released to curb prices
4Tesla app coming back online after server outage, Musk says
5Corporate America unloads on Biden's newly active business watchdogs

HOT NEWS