Japan PM contenders press for government support for education

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Contenders to become Japan's next
prime minister called on Sunday for more support for education,
with one, Sanae Takaichi, saying she wanted to extend existing
financial support for families to include children in high
school.
Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister, is one of four
politicians vying to become the next head of the ruling Liberal
Democratic Party.
Frontrunner Taro Kono, the vaccine minister, said he wanted
greater financial support for graduate students, to cover their
cost of living expenses, so that Japan can boost its research
capabilities.
