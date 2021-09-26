Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan PM contenders press for government support for education

09/26/2021 | 05:18am EDT
TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Contenders to become Japan's next prime minister called on Sunday for more support for education, with one, Sanae Takaichi, saying she wanted to extend existing financial support for families to include children in high school.

Takaichi, a former internal affairs minister, is one of four politicians vying to become the next head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Frontrunner Taro Kono, the vaccine minister, said he wanted greater financial support for graduate students, to cover their cost of living expenses, so that Japan can boost its research capabilities. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


