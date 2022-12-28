Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan PM floats possibility of snap election before defence budget tax hike

12/28/2022 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida's news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday floated the possibility of calling a snap election before a tax increase aimed at funding the country's defence budget comes into place "sometime after 2024".

The government is set to implement tax increases to cover a shortfall of 1 trillion yen ($7.47 billion) in the defence budget, despite stiff opposition from within the ruling coalition amid Kishida's sagging popularity.

"We will be asking the general public to take on the (tax) burden for an appropriate period of time, starting from sometime after 2024 up to 2027. We'll make a decision on when it starts, and I think there could be an election by then," Kishida said in a late-night television programme aired on Tuesday.

The premier added that he is "not currently thinking about holding an election next year" in an interview held on Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported.

The next national election is due by 2025, unless Kishida calls for a snap election.

Kishida revealed a new national security plan in mid-December and has pledged to double defence outlay to 2% of Japan's gross domestic product by 2027.

The new defence plan requires an additional 1 trillion yen in funds that Kishida has said will be covered by an increase in taxes.

Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda said on Sunday that it was necessary to dissolve parliament before tax hikes come into place to let the electorate make a judgement on the matter.

($1 = 133.9000 yen)

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:39aGhana's vintage enthusiasts give new life to Western clothing waste
RE
03:37aChina-exposed miners, banks push UK's FTSE 100 higher
RE
03:34aIndia's Sheela Foam to buy rival mattress maker Kurlon for $241 million- ET Now
RE
03:33aEuropean shares edge up as investors assess China reopening
RE
03:32aHong Kong shares jump, China down as traders weigh eased COVID rules
RE
03:31aRyanair, Wizz Air and easyJet face Italy inquiry over Sicily flight prices
RE
03:30aChina to resume issuing passports and visas as virus curbs ease
AN
03:21aAcademic close to Japan's Kuroda says BOJ moving towards policy normalisation
RE
03:08aHong kong leader: aims to implement border reopening plan by jan…
RE
03:05aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise Despite Mixed U.S., Asia Trading
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy
3DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
4What investors watch out for in emerging markets in 2023
5AstraZeneca wins approvals for cancer treatments in Japan

HOT NEWS