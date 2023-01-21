Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan PM says he will pick BOJ head taking April economic situation into account

01/21/2023 | 08:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday that he would take the April economic situation into account in choosing the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor.

Appearing in a TV Tokyo programme, Kishida said it was too early to comment on whether there is a need to alter a 2013 policy accord between the government and the central bank.

Financial markets are closely watching who will succeed Haruhiko Kuroda ends his five-year term on April 8. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 1.76% 90.281 Delayed Quote.-0.71%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.99% 160.644 Delayed Quote.0.28%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 1.55% 96.811 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 1.15% 140.673 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 1.29% 1.600589 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 2.18% 83.862 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
TV TOKYO HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.05% 1871 Delayed Quote.1.91%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.91% 129.539 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
Latest news "Economy"
12:51aCOVID curbs over, China's tourists hit Thai beaches for first time in 3 years
RE
12:27aCNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
12:22aEx-BOJ Shirai calls for more flexibility in bond buying
RE
01/21CNH Industrial union workers end strike at two U.S. plants with deal
RE
01/21Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
RE
01/21India blocks BBC documentary on PM Modi from airing in India
RE
01/21China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan. 13-19
RE
01/21China reported 12,658 COVID-related deaths between Jan 13 and Jan 19
RE
01/21Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas - officials
RE
01/21Japan PM keeps markets guessing on new BOJ governor
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China reports almost 13,000 new COVID-related deaths for Jan. 13-19
2Five inmates who escaped Missouri jail captured, police say
3Jordan Vegetable Oil Industries : Disclosure (JVOI) 2023 01 22
4AFAQ Energy : Board Of Directors-(MANE)-2023-01-22
5KAMCO Investment K S C P : فتح باب ..

HOT NEWS