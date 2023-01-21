Japan PM says he will pick BOJ head taking April economic situation into account

TOKYO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida said on Sunday that he would take the April economic
situation into account in choosing the next Bank of Japan (BOJ)
governor.
Appearing in a TV Tokyo programme, Kishida said it was too
early to comment on whether there is a need to alter a 2013
policy accord between the government and the central bank.
Financial markets are closely watching who will succeed
Haruhiko Kuroda ends his five-year term on April 8.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard)