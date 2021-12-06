Japan PM seeks to boost workers' wages, defence capability

* Kishida warns of fallouts from global inflation
* Eyes more tax deductions to firms that raise pay
* Looking into defence capability to strike enemy bases
* To speed up pace of preparing COVID-19 booster shots
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida vowed on Monday to ensure workers' wage hikes to protect
the economy from rising global inflation, while strengthening
the country's defences as it deals with an assertive China and
unpredictable North Korea.
Kishida made the remarks on the opening day of parliament's
extra session convened to debate a supplementary budget to
cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic as he aims to
restore the economy and then tackle fiscal reform.
Wage hikes hold the key to the premier's aim of defeating
deflation by reversing a cycle of tame wage growth and weak
consumer spending while encouraging Japanese firms to spend
their record cash piles on boosting wages and investment.
Since he took office in October, Kishida has piled pressure
on Japanese firms, urging those whose earnings have recovered to
pre-pandemic levels to raise wages by 3% or more.
The government will lay the groundwork to help
private-sector firms hike wages by strengthening taxation and
give bold deductions for companies that raise pay, he added.
"As anxiety has grown that rising global inflation may have
ripple effects on Japan, I will do the utmost to (realise) wage
hikes in order to protect the Japanese economy," Kishida said.
DEFENCE CAPABILITY
On security policy, Japan will fundamentally strengthen its
defence posture by looking into options including acquiring the
capability to strike enemy bases, Kishida said.
"In order to safeguard the people's lives and livelihood,
we'll examine all the options including capability to attack
enemy bases ... and strengthen our defence posture fundamentally
with a sense of speed," Kishida said.
Such capability would mark a shift in Japan's military
posture as Tokyo, constrained by its post-World War II pacifist
constitution, is to play a role of the shield in its security
alliance with the United States, while Washington is to play a
role of the spear.
As part of effort to boost Japan's defence capacity, the
government will renew three main documents laying out the
nation's security policy - the National Security Strategy,
National Defence Programme Guidelines and Medium-Term Defence
Programme - in a year, Kishida said.
On Japan's coronavirus response, Kishida said he planned to
make it possible to get a booster shot without waiting for the
end of the current waiting period, set by the government, of
eight months after the second shot.
Calls for early booster shots have been mounting in Japan as
the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus is
spreading globally, although daily COVID-19 cases have remained
low in recent weeks.
If infections start picking up pace again, the government
will respond swiftly with such measures as stricter restrictions
on activities, "while seeking the people's understanding
carefully," Kishida said.
($1 = 113.2800 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by
Lincoln Feast.)