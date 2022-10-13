Japan Reiterates Readiness to Take Action in Currency Market

By Megumi Fujikawa

Japan's finance minister reiterated his readiness to take action to stop the yen's sharp depreciation after the currency fell sharply against the dollar, following the release of U.S. inflation data.

"We will take appropriate action, if there are any excessive moves" in the currency market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a news conference in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the yen briefly touched 147.65 against the dollar, the lowest level in 32 years, after strong U.S. inflation data suggested that interest-rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan are likely to continue to widen.

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, who attended the news conference with Mr. Suzuki, said he was not considering raising interest rates because inflation in Japan is expected to fall below the bank's 2% target next year.

