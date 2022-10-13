Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Japan Reiterates Readiness to Take Action in Currency Market

10/13/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
By Megumi Fujikawa


Japan's finance minister reiterated his readiness to take action to stop the yen's sharp depreciation after the currency fell sharply against the dollar, following the release of U.S. inflation data.

"We will take appropriate action, if there are any excessive moves" in the currency market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a news conference in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the yen briefly touched 147.65 against the dollar, the lowest level in 32 years, after strong U.S. inflation data suggested that interest-rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan are likely to continue to widen.

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, who attended the news conference with Mr. Suzuki, said he was not considering raising interest rates because inflation in Japan is expected to fall below the bank's 2% target next year.


Write to Megumi Fujikawa at Megumi.Fujikawa@WSJ.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1952ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.53% 93.21 Delayed Quote.9.36%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.32% 167.008 Delayed Quote.2.69%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.46% 1.13508 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.17% 107.2 Delayed Quote.16.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.28% 0.7281 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.23% 144.197 Delayed Quote.8.13%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 0.97995 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.11% 1.793561 Delayed Quote.15.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.01217 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.21% 0.6776 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.60% 83.495 Delayed Quote.3.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.71% 0.56737 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.13% 147.146 Delayed Quote.26.78%
