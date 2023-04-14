Japan, South Korea to hold first security talks in 5 years, Tokyo says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and South Korea will hold security talks in Seoul on April 17, the first such meeting since March 2018, Japanese foreign and defense ministries announced on Friday.

The talks among Japanese and South Korean defence and diplomatic officials will discuss topics such as strategic environments surrounding the two countries, the ministries said. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Toby Chopra)