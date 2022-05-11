Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Japan agrees further co-operation with EU on Russia

05/11/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the European Union have agreed to further their co-operation on tackling Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, as the conflict continues and sanctions on Moscow tighten.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and Kishida told a joint news conference in Tokyo they would keep up talks on ways to maximise their partnership to tackle Russia, in areas such as energy.

"We welcome the increasingly strong stance Japan is taking against Russia," von der Leyen said at the start of the meeting.

Tokyo has joined the European Union and Group of Seven nations in imposing trade sanctions on Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", that have cramped Moscow's ability to export its oil and gas.

But Japan is heavily reliant on energy imports, including purchases from Russia. Last week Kishida said Japan would "in principle" ban Russian oil but it has been more reluctant to disengage from some projects.

The three officials were meeting in the Japanese capital for an annual conference that was held online last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Von der Leyen will leave Japan on Thursday afternoon, while Michel will travel to the nuclear memorial city of Hiroshima and leave at the weekend.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Elaine Lies; Writing by Kenneth Maxwell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/11Oil slips more than 1%, dogged by recession fears
RE
05/11Bitcoin falls to 16 month low
RE
05/11Japan agrees further co-operation with EU on Russia
RE
05/11Japan agrees further co-operation with EU on Russia
RE
05/11Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
RE
05/11Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens
RE
05/11China's ties with Philippines to strengthen under Marcos -ambassador
RE
05/11NATO to welcome Nordic members as Ukraine pushes back Russian forces
RE
05/11Under an orange sky, largest U.S. wildfire menaces New Mexico towns
RE
05/11China to roll out new policies when necessary to support economy - senior party official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney's streaming growth counters Netflix dip, yet inflation looms
2Toyota to make EV parts in India for domestic, export markets
3Exclusive-Facebook-owner Meta tells hardware staffers to prepare for cu..
4Average U.S. mortgage interest rate rises to 5.53%, applications up
5UPSTART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Upstart Hol..

HOT NEWS