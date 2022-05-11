Japan agrees further co-operation with EU on Russia

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Japan and the European Union have
agreed to further their co-operation on tackling Russia over its
invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on
Thursday, as the conflict continues and sanctions on Moscow
tighten.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European
Council President Charles Michel and Kishida told a joint news
conference in Tokyo they would keep up talks on ways to maximise
their partnership to tackle Russia, in areas such as energy.
"We welcome the increasingly strong stance Japan is taking
against Russia," von der Leyen said at the start of the meeting.
Tokyo has joined the European Union and Group of Seven
nations in imposing trade sanctions on Russia, which calls its
actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", that have
cramped Moscow's ability to export its oil and gas.
But Japan is heavily reliant on energy imports, including
purchases from Russia. Last week Kishida said Japan would "in
principle" ban Russian oil but it has been more reluctant to
disengage from some projects.
The three officials were meeting in the Japanese capital for
an annual conference that was held online last year because of
the coronavirus pandemic.
Von der Leyen will leave Japan on Thursday afternoon, while
Michel will travel to the nuclear memorial city of Hiroshima and
leave at the weekend.
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Elaine Lies; Writing by
Kenneth Maxwell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)