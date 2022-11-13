Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Japan and South Korea reaffirm efforts to resolve wartime labour disputes

11/13/2022 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh

SEOUL (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday said that he and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have reaffirmed that their countries will work towards a swift resolution of the wartime labour issue.

At stake is an unresolved dispute over compensation for the Korean wartime labourers used by Japanese firms during World War Two, which had worsened bilateral relations in recent years.

South Korea's Yoon, who took office in May, is keen to improve relations with Tokyo. Japan has also stressed the importance of strategic cooperation.

"We reiterated again that we are hoping for the swift resolution of the wartime labour issue, on the understanding that the speed of the discussions between our diplomatic counterparts is accelerating," Kishida told reporters on Sunday evening.

The South Korean presidential office also said that the two leaders agreed to continue discussions for prompt resolution of the pending issues.

A South Korean court has ordered the seizure of assets of Japanese companies accused of not compensating some of their colonial-era labourers.

Tokyo says the issue of compensation was settled under a 1965 treaty normalizing diplomatic ties and providing South Korea with economic assistance, and has warned of serious repercussions if the orders are enforced.

Japan has urged South Korea to present a solution, and a Seoul official said it would devise a proposal that can win consent from both South Korean victims and Tokyo.

Kishida was speaking after a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Earlier, Kishida and Yoon held a three way meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss North Korea threats.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami, Ju-min Park, and Soo-hyang ChoiEditing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Ju-min Park, Soo-hyang Choi and Sakura Murakami


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:05aBiden discusses security pact, Taiwan Strait with Australian PM
RE
08:02aBiden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
RE
07:21aAt COP27 climate talks, slow progress stokes worry over final deal
RE
07:20aJapan and South Korea reaffirm efforts to resolve wartime labour disputes
RE
07:09aTapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
RE
07:00aWall St Week Ahead-Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will last
RE
06:54aKing Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
RE
06:44aYoon and Kishida to continue discussions on pending issues
RE
06:38aOman second-quarter GDP up 30%, state news agency reports
RE
06:38aOman's q2 gdp growth up 30.4% at current prices- state news agen…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
2When Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to to..
3Russia's Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia
4China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and othe..
5Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

HOT NEWS