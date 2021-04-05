Japan backs new IMF allocation, U.S. calls for minimum corp tax

* G20 to extend debt relief for developing world -finmin
* Aso keeps China in check against its lending practice
* Welcomes Yellen's minimum corporate tax proposal
TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japan would agree on a new
allocation of special drawing rights (SDR) as long as the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank help ensure
transparency in providing the increased money for poor
countries, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
Support for low-income countries is among the topics on the
agenda at the G7 and G20 meetings, which will be held on Tuesday
and Wednesday respectively on the sidelines of the IMF's spring
meetings.
Other issues include the outlook for the world economy,
COVID responses, international taxation, global warming, green
and digital innovation.
Japan has backed a $650 billion increase in IMF's SDRs -
which are special monetary reserves that can be turned into hard
currencies by members or shared with needier countries.
The G20 major economies are expected to extend debt relief
to developing countries by another six months to the year-end,
while providing various other measures to alleviate the debt
burdens.
"There would be no point to it if SDR expansion is used for
paying back debts to China," Aso told reporters after a cabinet
meeting, repeating criticism against China's lending practice to
low-income countries.
Speaking on the eve of a virtual gathering of financial
leaders from the Group of Seven rich nations and the G20 major
economies this week, Aso welcomed U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen's calls for the introduction of a global minimum
corporate tax rate.
The proposal is a key pillar of President Joe Biden's $2
trillion infrastructure spending plan, which proposes an
increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% while eliminating
some deductions associated with overseas profits.
"This was a step forward towards a global solution to
international taxation," Aso said, adding that Japan has been
urging other countries not to engage in competitive reductions
in global corporate tax rates.
Japan has cut its corporate tax rates to just below 30%,
while the United States lowered its own to 21% amid a global
race to offer attractive corporate tax rates over the past
several years.
The Biden plan proposes a 21% minimum corporate tax rate,
coupled with eliminating exemptions on income from countries
that do not enact a minimum tax. The administration says the
plan will discourage the shifting of jobs and profits overseas.
Without a global minimum, the United States would again have
higher rates than a number of other major economies, tax experts
say, while the U.S. proposal could help jump-start negotiations
for a tax deal among these economies.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; additional reporting by Takaya
Yamaguchi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Shri Navaratnam)