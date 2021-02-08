Japan bank regulator surveying impact of coronavirus restrictions on local economies -sources

* Policymakers say Japan's banking system stable
* Survey underscores concern over widening COVID-19 impact
* State of emergency hurting retailers, areas reliant on
tourism
TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's banking regulator is
surveying regional lenders on how local businesses are coping
with new restrictions to contain COVID-19, as it seeks to
forestall a spike in bankruptcies, four sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The survey by the Financial Services Agency (FSA) follows
the government's roll-out of state-of-emergency measures last
month that could destabilise regional economies, the sources
said.
While policymakers stress Japan's banking system remains
stable as a whole, the move underscores their concern over the
prolonged and widening damage the coronavirus pandemic is
inflicting on companies and banks.
"Financial institutions must do their utmost to support
corporate funding," one of the sources said. "Given the need to
help regional economies revitalise after the pandemic, we must
prevent a huge increase in bankruptcies."
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not
authorised to speak publicly.
In response to questions from Reuters, the FSA said: "Since
March of last year, we have made the efforts of financial
institutions to support businesses a top priority in our
inspections and supervisions.
"From time to time, depending on the circumstances,
financial institutions are asked on an ongoing basis about the
status of their support and the status of their customers."
Japan placed 11 of its 47 prefectures under a state of
emergency last month, with containment measures centring on
shortening business hours at bars and restaurants, and
suspending a subsidised-tourism initiative.
The government lifted the emergency state for one of the 11
prefectures starting from Monday. But the capital Tokyo still
has curbs in place, which bodes ill for some regional areas
reliant on tourists from big cities.
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada, Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing
by Chang-Ran Kim, David Dolan and Susan Fenton)