Japan bans new entries of foreigners after virus variant arrives

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan on Saturday said it would
temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the
country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a
new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus.
The ban will take effect from Dec. 28 and will run through
January, the government said in an emailed statement.
Japanese citizens and foreign residents will be allowed to
enter but must show proof of a negative coronavirus test 72
hours before departing for Japan and must quarantine for two
weeks after arrival, the statement said.
Japan on Friday reported its first cases of a fast-spreading
variant in passengers arriving from Britain. The new variant has
also been detected in a man who visited the UK and a family
member - the first cases of infected people found outside
airport checks - Nippon TV reported on Saturday.
The new strain adds to worries about a surge in cases as
Tokyo reported another record rise on Saturday.
Infections of the virus that causes COVID-19 hit a record
949 in the capital just as Japan heads into New Year holidays
that normally see people stream from the capital into the
provinces.
Serious cases were unchanged from a day earlier at 81.
Tokyo transport hubs were subdued, local media said, a day
after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, under pressure as cases
continue to climb, urged the nation to stay home and avoid
social mixing.
With New Year celebrations centred around family gatherings
and mass visits to temples and shrines, experts have warned
public restraint will be essential to prevent infection rates
from rising further amid concerns of pandemic fatigue.
Suga's initial political honeymoon after taking his post in
September has ended, with his popularity sliding after criticism
he was slow to react to rising infections in Tokyo and for
attending a group steak dinner in defiance of his own calls for
caution.
