Japan business mood sours on higher costs, BOJ sticks to recovery view

* Manufacturers turn less positive on conditions - Reuters
Tankan
* Japan's economy likely to improve on govt stimulus - BOJ
Kuroda
* Kuroda repeats BOJ's readiness to ease further as needed
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturers turned less
positive about their business conditions in January, a survey
showed on Wednesday, even as central bank governor Haruhiko
Kuroda stressed the economy was on track for a recovery
accompanied by rising inflation.
Along with the potential hit from a spike in COVID-19 cases
led by the Omicron variant, companies complained of rising
energy and raw material costs that were squeezing profits, the
Reuters Tankan poll showed.
The survey highlights the dilemma Japan faces as a country
that relies heavily on fuel and food imports, making its economy
vulnerable to the type of cost-push inflation now under way.
While rising inflation is welcome progress for the Bank of
Japan's effort to achieve its 2% price target, there is a risk
the higher cost of living could cool consumption and discourage
firms from raising prices - pushing Japan back into deflation.
In a speech to the BOJ's regional branch managers on
Wednesday, Kuroda said consumer inflation was likely to
gradually accelerate on rising energy costs and an expected
increase in demand.
"Japan's economy is picking up as a trend, although it
remains in a severe state due to the impact of the coronavirus
pandemic," Kuroda said.
"The BOJ will scrutinise the pandemic's impact and won't
hesitate to take additional easing steps as needed," he said,
reiterating the central bank's resolve to focus on supporting a
fragile economic recovery with massive monetary stimulus.
Japan's economy shrank in the third quarter of last year as
supply constraints and curbs on activity to contain the pandemic
hit factory output and consumption.
Analysts expect growth to have rebounded in October-December
and the current quarter as output and consumption pick up,
though a recent spike in Omicron infections clouds the outlook.
Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is expected to slightly
raise its inflation forecast for the fiscal year beginning in
April on rising energy costs, though the new projection will
still be below its 2% target.
Japan has not been immune to the impact of global commodity
inflation, with wholesale prices in November rising a record
9.0% from a year earlier.
But soft wage growth and consumption have prevented many
firms from passing on rising costs to households, keeping core
consumer inflation at a more modest 0.5% in November.
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Leika Kihara; Editing by
Chang-Ran Kim and Jacqueline Wong)