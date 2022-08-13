Log in
Japan cabinet minister visits Yasukuni shrine for war dead - Kyodo

08/13/2022 | 05:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura arrives at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence in Tokyo

(Changes quote attribution to Nishimura, not Abe, in paragraph 2)

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday became the first member of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet to visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine for war dead in Tokyo, Kyodo news agency reported.

"I resolved to do my utmost for the peace and development of Japan, while thinking of the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Nishimura told reporters, according to Kyodo.

Nishimura belongs to the party faction that was led by Abe, who was gunned down at a campaign rally last month. Kishida tapped Nishimura to head the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday.

Yasukuni is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of Japanese former military aggression because it honours, among some 2.5 million war dead, 14 Japanese World War Two leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal.

Abe visited in December 2013, shortly after taking office but refrained for the rest of his tenure to avoid angering China and South Korea.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
RE
RE
HOT NEWS