Japan calls on G7 to reaffirm FX agreement, says finance minister Suzuki

05/19/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
Japan's new FM Suzuki speaks at a news conference in Tokyo

* Japan told G7 recent FX moves have been sharp - Suzuki

* Japan will respond appropriately to FX moves - Suzuki

* Many G7 members voiced concern over inflation

BONN, Germany, May 19 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday he called on his G7 counterparts to reaffirm the group's agreement on exchange-rate policy.

"I explained how recent currency moves have been rapid, and that it was important to reaffirm the G7 agreement on exchange-rate policy," Suzuki told reporters after attending the first day of a Group of Seven finance leaders' gathering that ends on Friday.

"I also told the meeting Japan will respond appropriately to exchange-rate moves, while communicating closely with G7 members," he said.

Suzuki said he hopes Japan's stance on exchange-rate policy will be reflected in the group's communique to be announced after the two-day meeting ends on Friday.

The yen's recent declines to two-decade lows have been a source of concern for Japanese policymakers, as they inflate the already rising cost of fuel and raw material imports.

Many G7 finance leaders also voiced concern over inflation, Suzuki said, underscoring a growing sense among policymakers of the need to respond to risks from surging price growth. (Editing by Leslie Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
